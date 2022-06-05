City Club of Eugene: Enriching Library Service During The Pandemic and Beyond

Program date: June 3, 2022

Air date: June 6, 2022

From The City Club of Eugene:

As community-serving institutions, public libraries had to pivot quickly as the pandemic shifted needs and circumstances again and again. With each change, the Eugene Public Library had to figure out the safest way to keep its collections circulating and resources available. Thoughtful analysis of the patrons’ responses generated new ideas that strengthened library services as the crisis eased. In this program, leaders of EPL explain how the staff reimagined library operations, using new insights and approaches to make even better use of the library’s resources.

Speakers:

Will O’Hearn has been director of Eugene Public Library since 2019. He began working for his hometown library in Marengo, Illinois, shelving books and eventually worked his way up to the position of lead clerk. After college, he was the Assistant Circulation Coordinator and then the Circulation Supervisor for the College of Lake County, Illinois. Then he moved to the Pikes Peak Library District in Colorado as the Business Librarian and then the Manager of Adult Services. He served in professional positions in the Lincoln Library, in Springfield and and Grays Lake, IL. He earned a BS in human resources management at Northern Illinois University and an MA in library and information sciences at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Angela Ocaña is the Community Services Manager with the Eugene Public Library and has served as a member of the board of the Intellectual Freedom Round Table of the American Library Association. She won the 2016 CLA Young Adult Librarian of the Year award, the same year her Teen Pride program was picketed and challenged by some members of her community. She is a diehard graphic novel reader and has spoken at comic book conventions across the nation, merging her passion for comics and the freedom to read. She has been a member of the selection committee for Best Graphic Novels for Children list and claims to be secretly a unicorn.

