City Club of Eugene: The Future of Community Colleges

Program date: July 15, 2022

Air date: July 18, 2022

From the City Club of Eugene:

The last two years of the pandemic shook higher education to its core. Most of our assumptions about higher education and its long-standing traditions have been rocked by three major upheavals: a pandemic, a call to address systemic racism, and a roller coaster economy. Layered atop political polarization and influences of social media, these conditions have challenged higher ed in ways never imagined, resulting in unprecedented challenges to how, when, what, and where we learn; who enrolls and succeeds; how higher ed is funded; and what outcomes students and business and industry will be demanding in the years to come.

Retiring LCC President, Dr. Margaret Hamilton will lift the hood off these assumptions and traditions, and examine the effects of the events of the past two years, in an effort to provide a glimpse of what is in store for the class of 2022.

First Questioner:

Scott Coltrane, former Provost and Interim President, UO

Speaker:

Margaret Hamilton joined Lane Community College as its seventh president on July 1, 2017. She is a widely respected executive in community college education, strategic planning, accreditation, curriculum development, human relations, workforce and economic development, and in building partnerships with post-secondary education, higher education, and business and industry.

Dr. Hamilton holds a PhD in Nursing Education from Widener University in Pennsylvania, an MS in Nursing from the University of Delaware, and a BS from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. She won the 2011 Spirit Award from the New Jersey Council of County Colleges in recognition of her outstanding service to two-year institutions of higher education, and the Dean’s Citation in 2000 from the Rutgers School of Health Professions, for outstanding contributions in allied health education.

