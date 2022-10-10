City Club of Eugene: Meet the Candidates for Congressional District 4

Program date: Oct. 6, 2022

Air date: Oct. 10, 2022

From The City Club of Eugene:

The people of Oregon and, in particular, those in the 4th Congressional District, face a major decision in the election coming on November 8th. For the first time in more than a generation, there will be a change in the representation of the district. No incumbent is standing for reelection. Some say that the recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have raised a number of new issues for candidates to address, in addition to the issues already facing Oregonians.

Because this is such a momentous election, the League of Women Voters of Lane County, the Springfield City Club, and the City Club of Eugene believe it is vital to reach every voter in the district to give them an opportunity to hear and question the candidates. We have combined forces to present a candidate forum to give all the candidates the chance to appear together and make their case to the voters.

Five candidates filed for election. The candidates joining our program are, in alphabetical order: Mike Beilstein of the Pacific Green Party, Val Hoyle of the Democratic Party, Levi Leatherberry of the Independent Party, and Alek Skarlatos of the Republican Party. Jim Howard has dropped out of the race. Statements are available for several speakers and are included below with the speaker information.

Chris Lehman of KLCC moderates the program. Anyone was able to submit proposed questions to the three sponsoring organizations for Mr. Lehman to consider asking.

In addition to the three sponsoring organizations, additional cosponsors are the League of Women Voters of Coos Bay, the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley, the Siuslaw Public Library District, the Coos Bay Public Library, and the North Bend Public Library. The program will be broadcast by KLCC on Monday, October 10, at 7:00 p.m. and will also be posted on the City Club of Eugene YouTube channel and podcast, and will remain on the Springfield City Club Facebook page through Election Day.

Speakers:

Mike Beilstein

Organization: Pacific Green Party

Website: https://www.pacificgreens.org/2022-beilstein-cd4

Val Hoyle

Organization: Democratic Party

Website: https://valhoyle.com/

Levi Leatherberry

Organization: Independent Party

Website: https://levileatherberry.com/

Alek Skarlatos

Organization: Republican Party

Website: https://alekfororegon.com

