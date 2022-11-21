City Club of Eugene: The State of the University of Oregon

Program date: Nov. 18, 2022

Air date: Nov. 21, 2022

From The City Club of Eugene:

This September, the University of Oregon welcomed the largest freshman class in its history – over 5,300 students – and the University continues to advance major capital projects that are reshaping the campus in myriad ways.

At the same time, higher education across the country is facing significant challenges, from declining enrollment to broader questions about the purpose of the University and its role in supporting both students and the broader community.

Patrick Phillips took on the new role of Interim President mere weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, when former UO President Michael Schill departed for Northwestern University. He will give an overview of the State of the UO and take questions about the University’s present and future as a pillar of the Eugene community.

Speaker:

Patrick C. Phillips, PhD, is the Interim President and a Professor of Biology at the University of Oregon. As a professor, he has conducted extensive research focused on understanding how genetic information contained within DNA is translated into the complex suite of features that characterize all organisms. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a past editor of the journals Genetics, G3 (Genes, Genetics and Genomes), Genetical Research, and Evolution, and has been a John Simon Guggenheim Foundation fellow, a Searle fellow, and a recipient of the UO Fund for Faculty Excellence Award. He has been a visiting fellow at the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência in Portugal and visiting professor at the Laboratoires d’Excellence MemoLife program at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris. He began his career at the University of Texas at Arlington. Previous roles at UO include acting executive director of the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, director of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, head of the Department of Biology, and associate vice president for research. He earned a BS in biology from Reed College, and an MS and PhD at the University of Chicago, and was a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

