City Club of Eugene: Celebrating Eugene Weekly at 40: The Past, Present and Future of Local Journalism

Program date: Jan. 6, 2023

Air date: Jan.9, 2023

From The City Club of Eugene:

“Welcome to the premiere edition of What’s Happening, Eugene and Springfield’s new weekly guide to events and entertainment…”

Those were words that graced the inaugural issue of What’s Happening on Thursday, September 16, 1982. 40 years later, What’s Happening is Eugene Weekly, our region’s beloved alt-weekly, which continues to thrive even as a series of challenges have roiled print media in recent decades.

As City Club launches its 2023 program year in a wonderful new location at the 5th Street Market, we welcome you to join us in celebrating four decades of The Weekly and what it can tell us about the past, present, and future of local journalism.

Speakers:

Camilla Mortensen is the editor-in-chief of Eugene Weekly. She has a doctorate in comparative literature, a master’s degree in folklore and a passion for journalism. She teaches journalism at the University of Oregon and writing and news writing at Lane Community College.

Ella Hutcherson is a senior in the Clark Honors College at the University of Oregon. She is the managing editor of Ethos Magazine, a student-run publication, and a freelance reporter and former intern for Eugene Weekly. She is also currently aiding Professor of Practice Lori Shontz in developing a new course for the UO School of Journalism and Communication about journalism's role in a healthy democracy.

Brent Walth joined the UO School of Journalism and Communication in 2015 after more than 30 years as an editor, author, and investigative reporter. A native of Oregon, Brent has worked as a staff writer and managing editor for Willamette Week; Oregon State Capitol correspondent for the Register-Guard; and Washington, DC, correspondent and senior investigative reporter for The Oregonian. Brent is a five-time winner of the Bruce Baer Award, Oregon’s top reporting prize, and the Gerald Loeb Award, the nation’s top honor for business and financial reporting. At The Oregonian, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2000, and in 2001 he shared the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for an investigation into abuses by the Immigration and Naturalization Service. He is also the author of Fire at Eden’s Gate: Tom McCall and the Oregon Story.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members can have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.