City Club of Eugene: Candidates for Ward 7, Eugene City Council

Program date: Mar. 24, 2023

Air date: Mar. 27, 2023

From The City Club of Eugene:

Topic:

In the fall of 2022, voters in Eugene Ward 7 recalled their City Councilor, amid concerns regarding communications with the community about decisions affecting them, including development of public transportation. The Council interviewed several candidates for the interim position, and appointed Lyndsie Leech, pending a special election this May.

In this forum, the two candidates who are running to represent Ward 7 in the May election and accepted the invitation offered to all candidates will have a chance to describe their relevant experience and values. They respond to questions presented by KLCC moderator Brian Bull, and to those posed by members of the in-person and livestream audiences.

Speakers:

Lyndsie Leech is the Executive Director of WellMama and Interim City Councilor in Eugene’s Ward 7. Lyndsie has over 12 years of social service experience in the Eugene area, primarily in mental health organizations. Her professional expertise is in resource development, mental health systems management, grant writing, public relations, project management, and communications. She has worked with The Child Center, HIV Alliance, Looking Glass Community Services, Food For Lane County and the Veneta Downtown Farmers’ Market. She earned a Master of Public Administration from Middlebury Institute of International Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from Oregon State University.

Barbie Walker is the owner of two small local businesses. She previously worked and studied in science labs at the University of Oregon and the Oregon Medical Group, among other places. She continued her education in the Trauma Healing Project and was a leader in the ABOLISH Movement to end sex trafficking. She served on the executive boards of Junior League of Eugene (Community Enrichment Committee) and University District Business Association, where she was also board president. She was the developer of the School District 4J ID Program for at-risk and homeless youth of Eugene and a leader for the Oregon House Bill 2402, which passed. She designed the 15th Night, a movement to end youth homelessness, and served on its Employment Pathways Board. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a BS, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, contact City Club of Eugene at(541) 485-7433, administrator@cityclubofeugene.org