City Club of Eugene: Meet LTD's New Manager

In the past three years the Lane Transit District found itself in the limelight for reasons that it may not have preferred.

LTD suspended its plan to implement “Transit Tomorrow,” a proposal to provide more frequent service in areas with the most riders by reducing service on routes with lower ridership. Despite three years of planning, the project was dropped due to strenuous opposition from folks in the areas proposed for cuts.

Last year, “Moving Ahead,” another of LTD’s long range planning efforts, was given the green light by the LTD Board, Eugene City Council, and the Metro Policy Committee. Once again, some members of the community offered significant opposition. Some of those opponents then led the successful campaign to recall the Ward 7 city councilor, who had voted to support the newly proposed EmX line in that ward.

During the same time period, two directors on LTD’s board were removed from office by Governor Brown, and LTD’s general manager resigned.

These are the conditions that awaited Jameson T. Auten last November, when he took over as CEO and General Manager of LTD. At City Club of Eugene, he will talk about LTD as a reflection of the important opportunities and challenges that we all face as a community. He will provide a status report about LTD operations and outline how the District will engage the community to chart a new course, transforming LTD from a bus company to a transit hub that delivers and coordinates public transportation services across a variety of travel modes in the region.

Rob Zako, executive director of Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST), which promotes transportation options, safe streets, and walkable neighborhoods, will ask the first question.

Jameson T. Auten joined LTD in November 2022. Previously, he served as Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, where he was employed for many years and held increasingly responsible positions. Auten holds an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University and serves on the board of the American Public Transportation Association.

