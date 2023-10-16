City Club of Eugene: Outdoor Spaces: Good for You, Good for the Economy

Program date: Oct. 13

Air date: Oct. 16

From the City Club of Eugene:

It’s generally accepted that outdoor recreation is good for our minds and bodies, but do we fully appreciate the value it contributes to our local economy? Travel Oregon reports outdoor recreation is a major contributor to the economy of Lane County. In 2019 local recreationists and visitors spent $1.29 billion in Lane County. In the same year, outdoor enthusiasts spent $15.5 billion in Oregon.

In this program, we’ll hear from area outdoor/recreation nonprofits about how they see their role in the local, regional and statewide economy. What are the current and future trends and challenges associated with the outdoor recreation economy, and what do they want us to know/do?

Speakers:

Daniella Crowder is the owner of a successful bike shop & yoga studio on the Oregon Coast, Bike Newport. She is also Director of Oregon Rides & Events, which is an event and logistics company that specializes in planning single day or multi-day bike events in Oregon. Working with a lot of nonprofits to put on events that benefit a cause, Daniella also works with municipalities and private businesses to put on events that bring people to specific towns or businesses.

Ben Hansen, Disciples of Dirt Board member, Eugene Composite Parent Coach, Friends of Moon Mountain Adoptee, and general outdoor enthusiast. He is the W.E. Miner Professor of Economics at the University of Oregon, and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He primarily researches health economics and crime in his professional work.

Ariel Lissman grew up in Israel and worked in the parks and recreation industry for most of his professional career. His expertise spans from teen leadership programs to the early childhood and senior citizen systems, from expanding cultural and community services to leading municipal agencies focused on recreation and tourism. Ariel has a master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management from the University of Oregon. He has served as the Eugene Parks Foundation Executive Director for the last two years.

Jared Tarr, volunteer and internship programs manager for Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah. Jared studied at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, where they had the opportunity to work with organizations like The Nature Conservancy and People for Puget Sound doing grassroots organizing, research and practical ecological restoration. Upon settling in Eugene, they worked as the Shop and Program Manager for the Center for Appropriate Transportation, teaching DIY bicycle repair and advocating for human-powered transportation equity. They still love riding bikes and spend their time fly fishing, partner dancing, exploring new rivers by boat and foot, and escaping to the mountains and desert with their partner and pup.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website iscityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

