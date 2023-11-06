City Club of Eugene: Recall Elections: How Should They Be Used in Our Community?

Program date: Nov. 3, 2023

Last month, Eugene voters rejected an effort to recall a sitting state legislator. This follows on the heels of a successful recall of a Eugene city councilor last year and a threatened recall of a 4J school board member.

Meanwhile, across Oregon and the country, recalls are rising in frequency and with them, a conversation has emerged about the appropriate use of this critical check on elected officials.

For this timely conversation, we’ll welcome local residents who have sought to recall officials and the preeminent global expert on recall elections.

Speakers:

Michael Borke is a resident of Cottage Grove and the Chief Petitioner of an effort to recall City Councilors Jon Stinnett, Mike Fleck, and Chalice Savage.

Michael grew up in Eugene, where he was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of South Eugene High School and Oregon State University. His professional career has spanned several continents, working in the logistics and food and beverage industries. Michael moved back to Eugene and has worked in the construction industry as a project manager/ estimator.

In his spare time, Michael officiates youth sports throughout Lane County and enjoys the outdoors away from cars and traffic.

Joshua Spivak is an expert on recall elections, both in the US and globally. He is the author of Recall Elections: From Alexander Hamilton to Gavin Newsom and writes the Recall Elections Blog. He is a Senior Research Fellow at Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Center and a Senior Fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College. He has been following recalls for over two decades and has written hundreds of op-eds on the recall as well as other political process subjects.

