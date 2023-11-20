City Club of Eugene: Students' Perspectives on Oregon's Education System

Program date: Nov. 17, 2023

In recent years, lawmakers in Salem have considered – and enacted – several major education policies affecting students across Oregon, from a gross receipts tax to fund K-12 education to the creation and/or expansion of financial aid programs for higher education.

While the folks most affected by these policies are young people themselves, we all too often do not seek out, or pay heed, to their voices. On November 17, City Club of Eugene will bring together students from across the political spectrum to share their views on the current state of Oregon’s education system and the policies they would like to see implemented to address it.

This event is co-sponsored with the Holden Center for Leadership and Engagement at the University of Oregon, which provides programs and resources to help UO students develop their leadership skills in order to affect positive change and actively engage and care for their communities.

Jonathan Moses, ’24, studies political science and psychology as an undergrad at the University of Oregon. When he becomes a graduate student, he intends to apply psychological research and therapeutic modalities to an array of political challenges with the goal of developing scalable interventions. Jonathan serves as the Vice President of the UO College Democrats, and in an advisory capacity in several other student organizations. He has worked as a bartender, campaign manager, driver, writer, documentary filmmaker, and a paralegal. Jonathan exemplifies how open-ended a term “non-traditional student” can be, and that the best pathway to an education is whichever one you take. He lives with his wife, Lillian, in Eugene, where they spend most of their time preparing for the arrival of their daughter, due this December.

Ivan Moncure, ‘25 is a student with a unique study-path covering a wide range of interests from Ocean Engineering to Poetry, as well as work experience ranging from automotive service to political action for both major parties. The only consistent element in Ivan’s studies is a fascination for systems and their abstract regulation. Most recently, he’s been elected the President of the University of Oregon’s College Republicans. Ivan has learned a lot working to organize and execute 2023’s Green Transportation Summit and Expo. In his free time you’ll find him hiking, dirt biking, camping, reading or scrambling to get a schedule together.

Noah Thompson (he/they) is a fifth-year, part-time undergraduate political science student at UO, and a member of both the Young Democratic Socialists of America and the UO Student Workers union. He serves as legal chair on UOSW’s executive board and as an at-large member on UOYDSA’s steering committee and national YDSA’s coordinating committee. As a lifelong member of the working poor from Southern Oregon, Noah is dedicated to building a strong labor movement and a broadly more democratic society in which people’s basic needs— including food, housing, healthcare, and education— are provided to all.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

