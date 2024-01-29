City Club of Eugene: Preview of 2024 Oregon Legislative Session

Program date: Jan. 26, 2024

What’s next for the Oregon Legislature? This City Club of Eugene program provides a preview of the 2024 short session of the Oregon Legislature. Hear from two Lane County legislative leaders, Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D) and Rep. Charlie Conrad (R), about what their priorities are and what they expect may happen in the 2024 short session that gets underway in February.

The last legislative session in 2023 ran for six months. A record 42-day walkout by some legislators brought the session to a standstill. There was no quorum in the Senate, so nothing got voted on. For six weeks, no bills were approved for final passage.

The upcoming 2024 Oregon legislative session will last a total of 35 days or less. We look forward to hearing what is on the agenda so far, what other issues may be brought up this session, and how our local legislators plan to work together.

Rep. Charlie Conrad served his first term representing Eastern Lane County and Junction City in the Oregon legislature beginning in January 2023. He is currently serving on the House Committee on Behavioral Health & Health Care, House Judiciary, and the House Emergency Management, General Government & Veterans committee.

Rep. Conrad describes himself as a moderate Republican and has shown clear ability to work well with colleagues of both parties while holding firm to his own core values. Rep. Conrad has made it a priority to better understand and improve the juvenile behavioral and mental health systems and to improve emergency response. He has worked specifically on trying to find ways to increase the number of volunteer firefighters in rural areas.

Rep. Conrad has been a Lane County Corrections Officer, Springfield Police Officer, researcher for the League of Oregon Cities and worked for Lane County Parks and Lane Events Center. He also served on the Lane County Planning Commission. He and his family are long-time residents of Dexter.

Senator Floyd Prozanski represents a diverse geographic district that includes largely urban sections of Eugene and Springfield as well as rural areas extending south nearly to Cottage Grove. He was first elected to the Oregon Legislature in 1994. He served in the House of Representatives from 1995–2000 and again in 2003. After being appointed to the Oregon Senate in 2003 he was elected in 2004 and has been reelected since 2006. Senator Prozanski chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the Senate Human Services, Senate Addiction & Community Safety, and Senate Natural Resources committees.

Senator Prozanski is an attorney and works as a municipal prosecutor during the interim between sessions and serves on various community and statewide work groups and commissions. He is an avid cyclist and home-brewer. He lives in Eugene with his wife.



The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.



