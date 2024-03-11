City Club of Eugene: All In: Addressing Homelessness in Lane County

Program date: March 8, 2024

On January 10, 2023, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued an emergency declaration due to homelessness. Efforts related to the emergency declaration are coordinated under Oregon's All In program. Lane County received over $15 million from the program. The All In lead committee for Lane County is the Multi-Agency Coordinating group (MAC). It was created to provide strategic coordination among agencies in Lane County. Thus far, All In Lane County has prevented 795 households from becoming homeless, moved 200 households from a state of being unsheltered into permanent housing, and created or improved 294 emergency shelter beds.

Panelists Kate Budd and Terri Hsieh will describe how All In works in our community and provide details about its impact.

Speakers:

Kate Budd is the manager of the Human Services Division in the Lane County Department of Health and Human Services. She oversees the Veteran, Workforce, Community Action, and Homelessness Programs. She has worked in the housing/homelessness field for more than 20 years.

Before coming to Lane County, she worked in Clark County, Washington, as the Executive Director of the Council for the Homeless and as the Homeless Program Coordinator for Clark County Community Services. Kate earned her Masters of Social Work at Eastern Washington University and served with AmeriCorps for two years in the Forest Grove and Beaverton School Districts.

Terri Hsieh spent a lot of their career working with individuals in the carceral system, working on re-entry programs and advocacy for improved prison conditions and facilitating workshops. In Lane County, they worked at Sponsors as a Housing Liaison, before going to the HIV Alliance as a Ryan White Case Manager for clients in Marion County. They have been the Street Outreach Manager at HIV Alliance since May 2022 and also currently participate as the Direct Service Representative on Lane County’s Poverty and Homelessness Board.

Terri graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in sociology and gender studies.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

