City Club of Eugene: Eugene Mayoral Candidates

Program date: March 15, 2024

Air date: March 18, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

This year, Eugene will elect a new mayor, who will serve at least four years and help set the course for our future. Although there are three candidates, if one gets over 50 percent of the vote in the May primary, that person is declared the winner without the need of a vote in November. Consequently, you will want to know the candidates’ positions now on the issues facing Eugene.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White moderates a City Club of Eugene forum between three City of Eugene mayoral candidates on March 15, 2024.

KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White moderates the program, asking candidates about their plans to address homelessness, crime, and the environment. What do they want to accomplish in the next four years?

Candidates:

Shanaè Joyce-Stringer is an experienced educator and entrepreneur. Her career has spanned diverse roles in education since 2006, including teaching in Florida, Oregon, and China and coordinating programs at the district level in Lane County. In 2011, she ventured into entrepreneurship with B.L.A.Q. Events, and in 2018 founded Shanaè Joyce-Stringer Enterprise, offering coaching, speaking, and retail services.

With undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Central Florida and a Master’s degree in Conflict Analysis and Resolution from Nova Southeastern University, she has contributed to nonprofits and schools, mentoring colleagues and advocating for high quality education. In addition to being an advocate for youth and women’s empowerment, she has actively participated in advisory groups like the United Way of Lane County Racial Justice Fund, JSMA Educational Committee, and the Eugene Juneteenth Planning Committee.

Kaarin Knudson is a licensed architect, educator, and leader with more than 20 years’ experience advancing sustainable design and community-led solutions. In 2017, she founded the housing advocacy organization Better Housing Together (BHT), to increase housing affordability, diversity, and supply in Lane County, and in 2018, she was awarded the City of Eugene’s “Community Award.” Knudson advised on the implementation of Oregon’s landmark middle housing laws and advocated for the creation of Eugene’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

She is a longtime member of the City Club of Eugene, and she served as its president in 2022-2023. As a collegian, she was Oregon’s 1999 NCAA Woman of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in architecture, bachelor’s degrees in journalism and design, and she has studied internationally in Japan, Italy, and Turkey.

Stefan Strek has worked in financial aid services, food service, support services for youth and adults in foster care, and family farm operations. He attended Lane Community College and the University of Caen in France, and graduated from the University of Oregon.



About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, March 18, at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.