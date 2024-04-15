City Club of Eugene: Congressional District 4: Republican Candidate Forum

Program date: April 12, 2024

Air date: April 15, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

This year, Republican voters in the 4th Congressional District will have the chance to choose between two candidates in their party primary on May 21.

The City Club of Eugene and the City Club of Springfield are proud to co-host a candidate forum for this important election. Note that we invited both candidates, but one is unable to attend.

KLCC's News Director, Chris Lehman, moderates the discussion.

Speaker:

Biographies are provided by the panelists and edited for length/proofreading

Amy Ryan Courser is a 5th generation Oregonian, the President of ARC Consulting and the founder of Women Across America PAC.

Amy has been a lifelong community servant giving her time to multiple boards, committees and advocating at local school boards, city councils, counties and the state legislature in everything from sanctity of life, fighting to lower taxes and horrific gun legislation to standing strong against sanctuary status.

She was elected to the Keizer City Council in 2014 by an overwhelming majority of 5/1. During her tenure she was a champion for local businesses and community improvement projects. She is very proud of being a part of a team that hired 5 new police officers, supporting law enforcement all without raising taxes while assisting in the creation of over 1000 local jobs.

Amy founded the Salem/ Keizer Chamber of Commerce Businesswomen’s networking group and in 2014 she was honored to receive the award for Woman of the Year.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, April 15, at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.