City Club of Eugene: Candidate Forum: Lane County District Attorney

Two candidates are running in the May 21, 2024 Primary Election to replace outgoing District Attorney Patricia Perlow. This week’s City Club program will feature candidate Christopher Parosa. He is currently Chief Deputy District Attorney for Lane County. In addition to talking about his campaign, Parosa will also speak about community-wide criminal justice issues and challenges facing the DA’s office. There will be ample time for questions.

His opponent, James Cleavenger, did not respond to invitations to participate.

Parosa is interviewed by Michael Dunne, KLCC Radio, Public Affairs Producer/Host. Questions for Q & A will be in writing or from the moderator.

This program is provided by the Springfield City Club and the City Club of Eugene.

Christopher Parosa: As a career prosecutor, Christopher Parosa has lead investigations, charged, negotiated and tried murder, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and nearly every other type of crime over his 20 year career. With a reputation among police, judges, defense attorneys, victims of crime and prosecutors for fairness, Parosa has long strived to strike a balance between holding offenders accountable and supporting rehabilitative programming that is designed to address the root causes of criminal behavior.

As a Senior Prosecutor, Trial Team Leader and the current Chief Deputy District Attorney, Parosa has trained hundreds of police officers, prosecutors, victims advocates, and law students on effective prosecution and victim advocacy. He also assists in managing the District Attorney’s nearly $14 million annual budget for the criminal, child support enforcement and death investigations divisions. Parosa currently sits on the Board of Directors of Kids First Child Advocacy Center.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

