City Club of Eugene: 15th Night: A Community Movement to Reduce Youth Homelessness

Oregon is one of five states with the highest rate of homeless youth in the country. 1 in 20 students in Lane County experienced homelessness in the 2017/2018 school year, as reported in the 2019 Youth Homeless Needs Assessment for Lane County. The same study found the Eugene 4J School District ranked 6th out of the top ten school districts with the highest total number of K-12 students experiencing homelessness.

Looking Glass Community Services observed that youth will be more likely to become chronically homeless without intervention by the 15th night on the streets. In 2015, a community movement to end youth homelessness started in Lane County, called 15th Night. At the heart of 15th Night is the Youth Action Council, a group of unhoused, recently housed, or have never been homeless youth, the guiding voice in 15th Night’s work. Through an expansive community partnership, 15th Night Network helps students navigating homelessness to rapidly gain access to community resources and programming, in addition to creating unique and innovative ways to help keep youth in school and housed.

In 2017, 15th Night developed and initiated the School Mobilization Model (SMM) which piloted at South Eugene High School in the 2017-2018 school year. The goal of SMM is to connect any student in need to their own school-based resources while working to address gaps. SMM is now in ten local high schools in the Eugene 4J, Bethel, Springfield, and Junction City. SMM is also in the Cottage Grove and Mapleton School Districts, with plans to expand in more rural communities. The top requests for students in need are: food, shelter, and clothing.

This program describes the work of 15th Night, SMM: how it works in the school, and how 15th Night helped one young adult.



Speakers:

Mike Ingman’s 24-year journey in education has been marked by his commitment to serving students at various levels. Transitioning through different school districts—South Lane, Greater Albany, and Eugene—he has held pivotal roles as a teacher, district administrator, and building principal.

Notably, his 14-year tenure as a building principal, overseeing both large comprehensive and small alternative high schools, underscores his depth of experience and leadership. Currently, Mike serves as the principal at Sheldon High School, where he continues to foster an environment conducive to students’ growth and development.

Driven by a passion to make a difference in students’ lives, Mike prioritizes creating student-centered systems in every educational setting he’s been part of. His unwavering dedication to ensuring the success of all students reflects his belief in empowering youth to find their voices and thrive. Mike’s commitment to educational excellence serves both colleagues and students alike, embodying the transformative power of education.

Trista Neuman, a mother of three students who attended Eugene School District 4J schools, gained valuable insight into the needs and challenges of the student population through her personal experiences. Her journey with 4J began in 2012, where she assumed various roles including Office Manager at South Eugene High School. Throughout her tenure, Trista consistently prioritized meeting the basic needs of students, earning admiration from students, colleagues, and members of the community.

During her time at South Eugene High School, Trista and her colleagues were approached to pilot the 15th School Mobilization Model (SMM). Recognizing the potential impact of this initiative on student outcomes, she eagerly embraced the opportunity. Transitioning into the role of 15th Night Program Coordinator for the 4J School District in 2019, she spearheaded the expansion of the School Mobilization Model across all high schools. Trista continues to support students in all of our high schools.

Megan Shultz is a dedicated Oregonian with a profound commitment to community service instilled by her upbringing. Her journey into service began with a particular focus on children entangled in the foster care system. Over a span of 14 years, she held the position of executive director at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lane County, where she not only provided direct support but also spearheaded initiatives for systemic improvements at both local and state levels.

Feeling the urgency to address broader community issues, Megan founded MSH Consulting Northwest. Her first significant endeavor under this banner was rallying a community movement to tackle youth homelessness in Eugene, Oregon. This initiative culminated in the development of the innovative 15th Night model, which garnered recognition from The Register Guard in 2019 when Megan was awarded the Lane County “Innovator of the Year” title.

Megan continues to play an instrumental role as the local 15th Night Community Coordinator, ensuring the model’s expansion to encompass not just Eugene-Springfield but also reaching out to rural communities in Lane County and beyond. Her tireless dedication and strategic vision have made a profound impact, not only within Lane County but also as a model for community-driven solutions across regions.

