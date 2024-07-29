Shining Light on Parkinson’s: Uniting Our Community

Program date: July 26, 2024

Air date: July 29, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease, including over 13,000 right here in Oregon. This number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030, making Parkinson’s the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease.

We’ll be joined by a panel of community leaders who are actively working to not only address the needs of people living with Parkinson’s, but also to advocate for resources needed to work toward its eradication.

Speakers:

Lori B. Havas is an American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist, a Parkinson’s Disease Fitness Specialist, and the recipient of the Lane County 2019 Health Care Hero award, bringing expertise and compassion to her clients’ wellness journeys. With 14 years dedicated to working with people with Parkinson’s Disease, Lori’s passion and dedication significantly improve the quality of life for those dealing with neurological challenges.

Lori is also the visionary and driving force behind the Oregon Parkinson’s Warriors Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people with Parkinson’s Disease. Since January 2024, she has raised $105,000 to open the first dedicated Parkinson’s gym facility in the Eugene area.

Through her dedication and innovative methods, Lori makes a meaningful difference in the lives of many, empowering them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Libby Kennard is the Program Lead for Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon. As the local point of contact for Lane County, she is the first connection many people find after hearing the words, “you have Parkinson’s” from a medical provider. At least that is her hope. She provides personal support, education about managing the disease, and links the person to their support groups, peer support, social work services and referrals to local providers.

With 10 years of exclusive experience working with people with Parkinson’s disease and a family connection to it, Libby has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those affected. Her background in counseling and a career focused on the needs of older adults further enhance her ability to provide comprehensive support.

Michele Gladieux, PT, MS attended the University of Virginia and then the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating with a Master’s of Science in Physical Therapy in 1997. Michele has focused her career in neurological rehabilitation and dizziness disorders, including advanced training in vertigo, concussion, and the care of individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Michele provided care and served as Clinical Coordinator at PeaceHealth Outpatient Rehabilitation Services for over 20 years. She helped develop and launch the Parkinson’s Disease Clinic, with Dr. Sara Batya, to provide care and education to individuals newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Michele now owns a private practice, Neuro Wellness Physical Therapy and Training. Her goal is to treat people in the environments that will help them the most. Michele is known for incorporating her years of clinical skills and evidence-based techniques in a compassionate and motivating style. Michele also teaches part-time at Lane Community College in the Physical Therapy Assistant program, and she has been a guest lecturer on Parkinson’s Disease at the University of Oregon and for Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.