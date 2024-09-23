City Club of Eugene: Should Lane County Revise Its Charter?

Program date: Sept. 20, 2024

Lane County government operates under a home rule charter approved by voters in 1962. In 2010, Lane County voters approved an amendment to the Charter directing the Board of Commissioners to convene a Charter Review Committee (CRC) for the purpose of reviewing and recommending changes or updates to the existing charter every 10 years.

This November, Lane County voters will have the opportunity to vote on four proposed changes to the Charter – three put forth by the CRC to repeal certain sections of the Charter, and a fourth proposed by one of our panelists, Stanton Long, regarding redistricting of the Lane County Commission (The Board of Commissioners opted to not move forward with CRC recommendations related to two other sections of the Charter).

In this panel, we’ll discuss the process of charter review and the four potential changes, with a focus on hearing multiple perspectives on the redistricting proposal. For more on these proposed changes, see the County Elections website.

This program is moderated by KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White. \

Speakers:

Stanton F. Long was born in Oregon in 1941. He attended public schools and graduated from the U of O and Willamette University College of Law. Stan practiced law in Eugene and had many local government clients including the City of Eugene. His legal work for Eugene was featured in front page coverage of the Eugene Register Guard and he was appointed as the Deputy Attorney General of Oregon and later served as Chairman of the Land Conservation and Development Commission, Director of the Dept. of Commerce and President of SAIF Corporation.

His innovative work at SAIF became the subject of front-page coverage in the New York Times and Stan was appointed President of AIG’s Cost Containment Division, President of AIG Claims Services and VP of Domestic General Claims.

After retiring from AIG, Stan served as Vice Chairman of Travelers Insurance and Chairman of Marsh’s Workers Compensation Practice.

When Stan returned to Eugene, he and a partner developed a technology company in Atlanta to provide insurance-funded repairs and remediation of physical damages to homes and light commercial structures. Their company, Alacrity Services, became the national leader in insurance-funded managed repair and was sold in 2015.

Morgan Munro is a community volunteer and leader. Morgan has served in many local volunteer roles including chairing the Lane County Charter Review Committee and the Lane County Independent Redistricting Committee. Morgan grew up in Eugene before heading east to attend Wellesley College. She later earned an MBA at Case Western Reserve University.

Morgan has a corporate training and executive coaching firm in Eugene. She also serves on the Eugene 4J School Board. Morgan and her family enjoy reading, going on bike rides, and playing board games.

Terry Parker is the president of the League of Women Voters of Lane County, a nonpartisan grassroots organization doing hands-on work to safeguard democracy through voter registration, education and advocacy.

When not navigating for the League, Terry sails the waters of British Columbia and is an avid knitter. She retired as Lane Transit District’s Accessible Services Manager in 2013.

Laurie Trieger is currently the chair of the board of Lane County Commissioners, after having served two years as vice chair. The mother of two adult children, she’s put down deep roots in her nearly 40 years here, and is now watching her twin grandsons grow up in this cherished place she calls home.

With a decades-long history as a public policy advocate and advisor on a range of topics, including strengthening local food systems, creating greater access to affordable housing and healthcare, and economic fairness; Commissioner Trieger is committed to creating more just and equitable communities through good governance, and responsible stewardship of public funds and other resources.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.



