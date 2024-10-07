Program date: Oct. 4, 2024

Air date: Oct. 7, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

By November 5, 2024, Oregon voters will have their say regarding a universal income proposal included in this year’s ballot as Measure 118: Corporate Tax Revenue Rebate for Residents Initiative.

If successful, Measure 118 would result in an increase of the corporate minimum tax on sales exceeding $25 million by 3%, removal of the minimum tax cap, and distribution of the increased revenue to Oregon residents who spend more than 200 days in the state. Supporters of Measure 118 refer to it as the ‘Oregon Rebate,’ their website says: $1,600 for every Oregonian, every year, which could come in the form of a tax credit or a direct payment. Measure 118 opponents, on their website, say it would impose the largest tax increase in Oregon history, hurting the economy and driving up costs for businesses and consumers.

The City Club of Eugene invited representatives of both campaigns to present their case to our community and help voters better understand the measure before casting their votes. This forum is moderated by KLCC’s Rachael McDonald.

Speakers:

Antonio Gisbert is a Portland resident and Chief Petitioner of the Oregon Rebate (IP 2024-017), now Measure 118. In 2018-2019, Antonio organized a diverse group of community members to codify into a statewide ballot initiative a partial response to the widely held beliefs that (1) giant corporations are not paying their fair share in taxes and that (2) we are all finding it ever harder to make ends meet. After several years of movement building and signature gathering, this people-powered effort submitted over 170,000 signatures to qualify for the November election. Prior to working on the Oregon Rebate/Measure 118, Antonio was a Cognitive Neuroscientist and Union Organizer.

Angela Wilhelms is a native Oregonian with more than 20 years of experience in public affairs. As president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry (OBI), a statewide association that advocates on behalf of businesses of all sizes, from all industries and in all parts of the state, Angela leads a team committed to creating a healthy prosperous and competitive economy in Oregon. OBI’s advocacy, research and political work involves a wide variety of issue areas important to Oregon’s employers and employees.

Prior to her role at OBI, Angela practiced business law at the Portland firm of Dunn Carney, was a senior administrator at the University of Oregon, and spent several years as chief of staff for the House Minority Office and House Co-Speaker’s Office. She also has experience in communications, campaign management, and corporate finance.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

