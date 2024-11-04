City Club of Eugene: Building “Silicon Shire”: The Tech Economy of the Southern Willamette Valley

Program date: Nov. 1, 2024

Air date: Nov. 4, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

Lane County is home to over 500 technology companies, which employ nearly 4,000 people, bringing over $284 million dollars in wages. These companies run the gamut – from spinoffs emerging from the University of Oregon and its investment in cutting edge biotechnology at the Knight Campus, to more mature companies developing the next generation of video games and beyond.

In this program – part of City Club’s ongoing series on the sectors driving our local economy – we’ll dive deep into the depth and breadth of the “Silicon Shire” with a panel of local business owners and experts.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Sept. 30, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.