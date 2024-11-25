City Club of Eugene: Meeting the Challenges of Food Insecurity in Lane County

Program date: November 22, 2024

According to the latest reliable data sources, about 16% of the residents of Lane County live in households with incomes at or below the poverty level. The proportion is higher in the urban areas. In the last point-in-time count, about 3,000 people were homeless in Eugene, and only 1,000 of these had shelters in supported safe spots. The Oregon School Report cards for local school systems report student poverty at rates much higher: 64% for Eugene, 88% for Bethel, and 95% for Springfield. For families with housing, the costs of everyday expenses have increased faster than wages, so keeping a roof over their heads often produces budgets with limited allocations for food. While “big picture” reports may indicate that our national economy is booming, at the household level food insecurity has taken up permanent residence at many addresses. In this program, representatives of three organizations that address the challenges of food insecurity will provide an overview of the situation and describe their work.

