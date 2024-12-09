City Club of Eugene: Exit Interview with Mayor Lucy Vinis

Program date: Dec. 6, 2024

Air date: Dec. 9, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

Mayor Lucy Vinis is in the final days of her 8-year tenure as Eugene’s Mayor and returns to City Club to speak with us for the last time in that role. She is expected to discuss her personal feelings about the transition out of office; her reflections on the status of the City in general, with some specific accomplishments and remaining challenges; and her perspective on our strengths.

Mayor Vinis has lived in Eugene since 1991. She worked for non-profit organizations in Eugene, including EarthShare of Oregon, Northwest Coalition for Alternatives to Pesticides, and ShelterCare of Eugene prior to taking office. She has been Eugene’s mayor through two terms from 2016 through 2024.

Speaker:

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.



