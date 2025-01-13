City Club of Eugene: Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Water Supply for Eugene and Springfield

Program date: Jan. 10, 2025

Air date: Jan. 13, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

That's what life might be like here in the Willamette Valley if it were not for the remarkable efforts of public servants and engineering visionaries who have built our local water systems into some of the best in the country.

But there is still so much more to do to make our region's water supply more resilient and sustainable.

In this program, learn from experts at EWEB and the Metropolitan Waste Water Management Commission about projects ranging from a new treatment plant on the Willamette to the first-ever Class A recycled water facility for drought and water resource management.

Speakers:

Karen Kelley is EWEB’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) and has been with the utility since 2019. As COO, Kelley ensures the delivery of safe, reliable services to the community, which includes managing complex infrastructure projects, directing operational and engineering teams, and driving initiatives to enhance system resiliency and sustainability.

Before EWEB, Kelley held leadership roles with Linn County, the City of Albany and the Oregon Health Authority where she worked to safeguard public drinking water supplies and maintain compliance with state and federal standards. Her work is guided by a sense of purpose and responsibility, underscoring the critical role that public utilities play in ensuring the safety, health, and wellbeing of the community they serve. Kelley holds a BS in Environmental Health and Safety from Oregon State University.

Todd Miller is Deputy Director of the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services and the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission. Todd has worked for Springfield’s Environmental Services for the past 17 years and has been working in environmental management and water resources for 35 years.

Todd has led the regional wastewater program’s planning and policy support, including development of recycled water use. Todd has degrees in Biology-Geology and Environmental Studies and calls himself a political ecohydrogeomorphologist – that is, how our society and policies are rooted in the landscape we live in, from the underlying geology, the climate and water resources, and the ecosystems supported by them.

