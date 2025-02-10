City Club of Eugene: Providing Support for Oregonians with Disabilities

Program date: Feb. 7, 2025

Air date: Feb. 10, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

RISE Services and Reality Kitchen are examples of local community providers dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Initially, most agency providers focused on transitioning individuals from institutions into smaller, family-oriented settings. Over time, this mission has evolved into offering person-centered and individualized services, empowering people to live where and how they choose.

Core themes such as choice, inclusion, and meeting people where they are form the foundation of most I/DD services. However, as Oregon’s I/DD population continues to grow, our community faces significant challenges in meeting the increased demand for direct support professionals (DSPs). These challenges include ensuring access to adequate housing, fair wages for DSPs, safety measures, comprehensive medical care, and robust mental health support for some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Reality Kitchen is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing employment path experiences that nourish and inspire all learners, with and without disabilities. It serves delicious food while fostering personal and professional growth through supportive resources in an inclusive community setting. To accomplish its mission, it owns and operates several retail establishments where it pays a competitive wage and offers employment path experiences and support delivered in a community-based, integrated workplace setting.

Since 1987, RISE has provided practical, professional, and personal growth opportunities for children, adults, and their families. With an innovative approach, it is dedicated to transforming the lives of the individuals and families they serve through the delivery of person-centered services.

RISE and Reality Kitchen are 501(c)(3) non-profit corporations.

Speakers:

Jim Evangelista earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Oregon and worked in Lane Educational Service District classrooms in both middle school and transition programs prior to co-founding Reality Kitchen Nonprofit. He is committed to changing how established agencies and the larger community perceive individuals who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities and the benefits of supported employment, Jim has worked to create meaningful jobs experiences and skills training opportunities with life changing outcomes for these valuable members of our community.

Before his work in special education, Jim has spent a lifetime professionally working as a scenic artist and designer with credits in film, theater, ballet and television. He gained a deeper insight into the dynamics and character of Lane County businesses and local government by freelancing his skills and producing many public and private murals. Jim’s knowledge of the uses of technology, video and documentary production, as well as stop motion animation, as empowering communication tools earned him a BFA in Visual Design from the University of Oregon. Jim previously owned and operated a 24-hour coffeehouse in Gainesville, Florida, giving him the experiences and background required to successfully organize and manage a community-based facility open to diverse groups and organizations.

Krista Smith has been with RISE Services, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), for over 17 years. She is currently the Executive Director of RISE Oregon, as well as Oregon Resource Association’s (ORA) Board President. She has also held a number of other roles within the RISE organization including Coordinator and Director of several programs. RISE has offered Krista the experience to participate in a variety of opportunities in the I/DD field including: opening a residential home, helping to find members employment and housing, certifying foster homes, writing Behavior Support Plans and helping families navigate services.

Prior to RISE, Krista started her career in the I/DD field as a Direct Support Professional through college. She was also a respite care provider for the Children’s Intensive In-Home Services (CIIS), a Special Programs Instructional Assistant for the Salem/Keizer School District, and a QMHA II for the Marion County Psychiatric Crisis Center. She has her Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University; and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Willamette University.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

