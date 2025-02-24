New Behavioral Health Facilities in Lane County

Program date: Feb. 21, 2025

There is a mental health crisis in Lane County, without enough services to handle it. This shortage affects us all. Though not everyone experiences a significant mental health or substance abuse condition, most of us know and love someone who does.

Recently PeaceHealth, in partnership with Lane County, announced its plan to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in Lane County. The 96-bed, free-standing facility will be named Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital and will be located near PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. The hospital will provide inpatient behavioral health services for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients, as well as intensive outpatient treatment.

In a private/public partnership, the facility will be constructed next to the planned Lane Crisis Stabilization Center, a project of Lane County and Connections Health Solutions. The stabilization center will provide behavioral health urgent care and emergency care for people who need it, when they need it, filling a critical gap in our community. Together, these facilities will offer critical access to a growing collection of behavioral health resources in the community.

Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital will replace PeaceHealth’s current 35-bed behavioral health unit located on the University District campus, nearly tripling capacity for behavioral health patients across the region. The current unit is designed to treat only the most acute adult psychiatric patients, meaning the new hospital will not just increase capacity, but expand services to many new patients, including lower acuity adults and youth. The stabilization center will add another 44 beds to treat adults and youth in our community. Stabilization center models are a national best practice and have demonstrated more effective and person-centered care than is available in other emergency settings. This City Club forum will cover both new facilities and their intended impact on the Lane County community.

Alicia Beymer owns more than 25 years of varied experience serving Lane County with a demonstrated record of bringing stakeholders together to improve healthcare access to all and strong patient advocacy. She previously served as director of Home Care Services in the PeaceHealth Oregon network and also has experience in risk management and as a regulatory consultant at PeaceHealth. Alicia first answered her calling as an advocate during the 10 years she worked at Lane Council of Governments—Senior and Disabled Services, where she spearheaded the quality improvement program, implemented the Medicare Part D program and served as an adult protective services worker protecting clients and safeguarding rights as a key investigator of abuse and neglect. Alicia earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Oregon and master’s degree in business administration from Northwest Christian (now Bushnell) University.

Eve Gray is the Director of Lane County Health & Human Services (H&HS) where she helps guide the organization’s eight divisions and 850 staffers on a mission-based approach to help the most underserved in Lane County access vital services. Eve has over a decade of healthcare experience, including roles in quality, patient safety and operational leadership in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Since starting her role at Lane County, Eve has focused on our local crises related to homelessness and untreated behavioral health conditions. She has also focused heavily on increasing access to primary care.

Eve holds a Master of Science in Nursing, leadership and administration from Walden University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Linfield-Good Samaritan School of Nursing, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Oregon. Eve is a Registered Nurse, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality and Certified Medical Practice Executive.

