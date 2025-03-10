Reframing the Frame of DEI: A Conversation With Dr. Johnny Lake

Program date: March 7, 2025

Air date: March 10, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

Each year, City Club of Eugene invites Dr. Johnny Lake to address us about a topic relating to the challenges faced by the BIPOC community. This year, he turns his attention to what is commonly referred to as DEI.

In the current U.S. social-political-historical context and frame, we are again having challenging discussions about issues of differences, equity and inclusion. These struggles have never been static or easy in the history of a constantly changing society and never will be. Present challenges can’t be separated from or understood outside the unique context of our dynamic multicultural and multiracial society. Challenges presented by an acronym are more complex than we may admit.

Humans are the only creatures who use language as a representation or “short-hand” for reality. Words shape, define and confirm a certain reality. What is in a word or an acronym? Are we scared of the acronym DEI, or meaning of the words? What have we learned about an acronym? According to philosophers, we come into this world a “blank slate,” knowing nothing about race, gender, class, sexual orientation or others different from ourselves. Where did your knowledge come from? We learn what we get taught. “There is no neutral education.” Socialization is a powerful process. It frames what we learn, educates us and integrates us into the beliefs, attitudes, context and society around us. Education comes from a Greek word meaning “to lead out of ignorance.” In this 21st century, true education is more necessary than ever.

What are the reasons for fear and hostility toward diversity? Can we deal with different perspectives and create shared solutions that respect and serve all our communities?

What are the causes of this hostile attitude toward diversity? How can entities deal with the attack? Listen to one of the recognized leaders and trainers discuss this important topic.

Dr. Johnny Lake is an international consultant and trainer on community-building, equity, diversity, and leadership. His focus is on what young people need to participate fully in community life and what our education systems need to support them. His scholarship has focused on diversity, race and culture, and personal and organizational growth. He is an internationally recognized writer and a storyteller who uses story to build relationships.

Dr. Lake consults with government, professional, and educational agencies and organizations. He is an administrator on special assignment with the Eugene 4J School District and an advocate for meeting the needs of at-risk youth. He provides teacher training institutes and student learning and leadership opportunities. He earned a BA in history at Willamette University and a PhD in educational leadership, policy, management and organization from the University of Oregon. Dr. Lake is also a former chair of the State of Oregon Commission on Black Affairs.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems.

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene's Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.