City Club of Eugene: President Stephanie Bulger, PhD, Lane Community College

March 21, 2025

March 24, 2025

City Club of Eugene

In recent years, City Club has embarked on a series of forums to highlight different sectors of our local economy, from manufacturing and technology, to culture and, yes, wine.

While we’re more than a “university town,” there’s no doubt that a core pillar of our local economy and a key component of the fabric of our community lies in our institutions of higher learning.

This week, we’ll hear from the leader of one of those key pillars: Dr. Stephanie Bulger, the President of Lane Community College.

LCC’s enrollment is stabilizing after a pandemic decline and the voter-approved Industry and Trades Education Center, a three-story, 55,000-square-foot workforce and advanced-technology training hub on LCC’s main campus, has begun to train the next generation of skilled workers.

At the same time, threats to federal funding of higher education loom, as do significant shifts in demand stemming from AI and other macroeconomic shifts.

Hear about the challenges and the opportunities facing LCC and Dr. Bulger’s vision for its future.

Speaker:

Dr. Stephanie Bulger is the eighth president of Lane Community College, where she’s been on a mission to boost enrollment and build stronger connections with local industries to serve more people in Lane County and beyond. Since 2022, she’s focused on creating opportunities that help all students thrive and be workforce ready as they pursue their varied educational goals.

Before joining LCC, Dr. Bulger held leadership roles in California and Michigan, including serving as vice chancellor at the San Diego Community College District. She also worked for an ed-tech company, where her passion for innovation and equity in education took root.

When she’s not working with others to continue LCC’s exceptional reputation or contributing through her service on boards like Oregon State University, the Community College Humanities Association, and the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Bulger enjoys hiking scenic trails, exploring family history, and appreciating the natural beauty of Oregon from her home base in Eugene. She earned degrees from Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, and the University of Michigan.

