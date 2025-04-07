City Club of Eugene: Bach and Beyond: Oregon Bach Festival

Program date: April 4, 2025

Air date: April 5, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

In this program, Jos van Veldhoven, who is internationally renowned in the classical music world and one of the Oregon Bach Festival’s new Artistic Partners, will speak about the evolution of Bach’s music, its influence on contemporary composition, and the importance of performing and protecting classical music and the performing arts in today’s world. This is an extra special treat as van Veldhoven is not typically in town until the Bach Festival takes in the summer!

Dutch conductor Jos van Veldhoven is in his inaugural year as an artistic partner with Oregon Bach Festival, but has been a guest conductor with the festival since 2023. He was artistic director of the Netherlands Bach Society for more than 35 years. In his programming, van Veldhoven connects tradition and adventure. He is the initiator of “All of Bach,” an ongoing, unprecedented project in which the Netherlands Bach Society performs, records, and publishes all of Bach’s works online. More than 20 million followers worldwide now enjoy the widely acclaimed recordings on YouTube. Van Veldhoven is in great demand as a guest conductor and has been associated with the Conservatorium van Amsterdam and the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague as a teacher of choral conducting for more than 30 years. In 2007, Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands made him a Knight in the Order of the Dutch Lion for his ground-breaking work in early music.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

