City Club of Eugene: Early Detection of Cancer: What Can You Do and New Research

Program date: April 11, 2025

Air date: April 14, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

This forum focuses on how you can detect cancer early, what resources we have in the community if you do detect it, and what research is being done right here in Eugene on early detection.

Hear from the Oregon Cancer Foundation on strategies for early detection for yourself and your loved ones. We will also hear about the data science work being done at the Center for Biomedical Data Science around the biological mechanisms and machine learning that goes into early detection and treatment of cancer. The research center is a joint effort of the University of Oregon’s Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact and Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute.

Speakers:

Bill Cresko uses quantitative genomics to understand how molecular genetic variation can modify networks of genes and proteins to produce variation in evolutionarily important traits, as well as diseases in humans such as cancer. In addition to serving as Lorry Lokey Chair and Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Oregon, he is director of the Center for Biomedical Data Science, a core member of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution and an affiliate member of the Institute of Molecular Biology. He previously served as the executive director of the Presidential Initiative in Data Science and associate vice president for research. Cresko received his bachelor’s degree in biology (cum laude) from the University of Pennsylvania and his Ph.D. in biology from Clark University.

Damon Garner has been the Development Coordinator for Oregon Cancer Foundation since the beginning of 2020. New to the nonprofit sector, but with a wide variety of management, customer service and planning background, he finds it extremely rewarding to now work for the good of the community. When not cultivating relationships, Damon can be found in the stands supporting the Ducks and Emeralds, or busy cultivating numerous plants and chatting with the squirrels.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

