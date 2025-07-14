City Club of Eugene: Lane County’s Deflection Program: What is it, and is it working?

Program date: July 11, 2025

A year and a half ago, we had a forum covering Measure 110’s pros and its cons, as there was talk of reforming the Measure at the time. Measure 110 originally decriminalized small-scale possession of illicit drugs in Oregon.

Since then, House Bill 4002 was passed, which re-criminalized possession of a controlled substance in Oregon. With the passing of this bill, there were also funds made available for counties to implement treatment programs that were alternatives to jail. The Lane County Behavioral Health Deflection Program aims to provide a community-based alternative to jail and prosecution for drug possession and low-level quality-of-life crimes by deflecting individuals prior to arrest. These people are referred to accessible programs and treatment.

In this forum, hear from the manager of Lane County’s Deflection program, Lane County’s District Attorney, and the Navigation Team Supervisor at Ideal Option (a treatment provider) on how Deflection works and how it’s going so far.

District Attorney Chris Parosa graduated from Oregon State University with a BS in political science. He obtained his JD from the University of Oregon School of Law in 2003. In November 2004 he became a Deputy District Attorney in Josephine County, but left to return to the Willamette Valley and join the Lane County District Attorney’s Office in April of 2006. Following assignments on the General Felony and Major Crimes team, Chris became a felony Trial Team Leader before ascending to the Chief Deputy District Attorney position in November of 2021. In May of 2024, Chris was elected District Attorney of Lane County. Due to the early retirement of his predecessor, Governor Kotek appointed Chris to become the District Attorney in June of 2024. In 2025, Chris was appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate to serve on the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. In addition to serving as the District Attorney, he is a proud member of the board of directors at Kids First, Lane County’s child advocacy center.

Clint Riley worked in the corrections field for almost 34 years. His career began in 1989 with the Arizona Department of Corrections before moving to Oregon in 1994. He joined the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 where he was assigned to the Corrections Division. Over the course of his career, he has worked in both the adult and juvenile systems in a variety of assignments including a maximum-security unit, a juvenile facility, the Lane County Jail, a minimum custody work camp, Community Service Office, and Public Information Office. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, he held the ranks of Deputy, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. He served as the Lane County Jail Commander for several years before retiring from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2024. He currently serves as the Deflection Program Coordinator for Lane County, an assignment he began upon retiring.

Art Zamudio began his career in the addictions field in 2005, starting as support staff at the very treatment agency from which he graduated. Over the past two decades, he has worked across every level of care in substance use treatment, including roles in medication management. Art holds certifications as a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor II (CADC II) and a Qualified Mental Health Associate I (QMHA I). Throughout his career, Art has led the development and redevelopment of multiple treatment programs across Lane County, contributing significantly to the region’s behavioral health landscape. He currently serves as President of the Addiction Professionals Association of Lane County and sits on the Lane County Advisory Committee for Mental Health and Addictions. Art’s professional journey is grounded in lived experience, clinical expertise, and a longstanding commitment to advancing equitable, effective addiction services in his community.

