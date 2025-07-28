City Club of Eugene: Finding Imperfect Allies: The Future of DEI

Program date: July 25, 2025

Air date: July 28, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

Recent federal executive orders and directives are reshaping DEI policy and practices across the nation. In this program, speakers will summarize new mandates and explore their long-term effects. They will also analyze how agencies and advocates are interpreting and implementing DEI directives. For example, due to Oregon laws prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from supporting federal immigration enforcement, other government agencies are unable to secure certain federal grants. The City of Eugene was listed among the so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” that may face funding cuts and legal challenges by the federal government.

Remie Calalang will discuss the impacts on education settings and examine the responses of school districts to federal DEI initiatives. Innovative adaptations vary from revising hiring practices and curriculum to navigating parental engagement and budget constraints. She will explain how educators are balancing compliance, community expectations, and cultural responsiveness.

Anna Lardner will spotlight how grassroots champions are building coalitions on the ground. Sustaining DEI efforts in challenging political landscapes involves forming new partnerships with “imperfect allies” that could include businesses, faith-based groups and civic institutions whose missions and goals have not always seemed compatible. This segment emphasizes the role of local voices in forming partnerships to effect lasting positive change.

Speakers:

Dr. Remie Calalang is the Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director for Bethel School District, overseeing key district operations since 2014. She previously served as Bethel’s Equity Coordinator for 13 years, leading equity initiatives, staff training, and support for multilingual families. Her background includes teaching at the University of Oregon, directing the Asian Pacific Islander American Rites of Passage Program at Lane Community College, and coordinating the Lane County Pathways Program at Lane ESD to recruit and support bilingual/bicultural educators. She is also active in equity and leadership committees at both state and local levels.

Anna Lardner (she/her) is a transgender woman, social worker, and community activist in Eugene, Oregon. Originally from Chicago, Anna moved to Eugene in 2017 and has been involved in the city’s social service support network since then. She is a community organizer with the Trans Alliance of Lane County, the march and rally coordinator for Eugene Springfield Pride, a leader of the Rainbow Guard, and an organizer for immigrant defense demonstrations and initiatives across the county. Anna is also a mental health therapist specializing in gender-affirming care for adolescents and adults.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, July 28 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.