Good Gardening: Bugs!

Aphids and Leaf Miners, and Flea Beetles, oh my!

Hi all, I'm Lane County Extension Service Master Gardener John Fischer. Those three critters can do a lot of damage to your vegetable crops, and are controllable to some degree.

We'll start easy. Aphids can be washed off your plants with a forceful stream of water, or controlled with insecticidal soap. Both methods need to go straight onto the aphids, and do no good if they are applied before the pests arrive.

Of course ladybugs eat aphids, and while you can purchase them, I'd advise against it. The store bought lady bugs were often collected from wild populations, and often don't stick around once the aphids are gone. People often suggest that broccoli with aphids will just be extra protein. I have a pretty low bar, and even I don't eat aphid infested food

Leaf miners get into the leaves and hollow out the interior. Early on, I pick infested leaves of beets and sorrell, remove the damaged part, and eat the rest. If the leaf miners get too hungry, spinosad is an organic biological insecticide that has almost no effect on beneficials like bees and ladybugs if sprayed at the proper concentration and very early in the day before the good guys are active. Follow the directions.

Flea beetles are tougher. A hand held vacuum can remove the beetles early on, and mulching around the plants helps interrupt the life cycle. Neem oil is also effective, but needs to be removed with soap and water before you can eat the food.

Notice that I didn't mention squash beetles. Vacuums and picking can help, but total control is often not achieved until you have no more squash plants.

Aphids and Leaf miners and flea beetles goodbye.

I'm John Fischer with KLCC's Good Gardening.