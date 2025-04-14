Gardening Less Unsustainably: Sounds of Spring?

Hi All, Master Garden Recycler John Fischer here with a special edition of Gardening Less Unsustainably.

If you've been out working in, and enjoying the warmer weather recently, your senses have been given a feast of growing sights, fragrant smells, and springtime sounds.

The sounds of spring have changed, and not because they need to. The mechanization of landscaping has removed the rake, broom, and hand lawnmower from our vocabulary, and replaced them with blowers, power mowers, and string trimmers. Many people can't imagine yard work without power tools, and even the enlightened have transitioned from gas powered to electric - a step in the right direction, but for those of us who can, I strongly encourage you to try it the old fashioned way - mow - rake - clip.

I've been using a reel mower for a few years now. It starts easily, and emits no fumes - only a satisfying cutting sound. You likely have a rake somewhere -that long handled thing with the metal fan at the end. Give it a try. If it's confusing to operate, ask your grandparents.

I don't expect everyone do go fully human powered right away, but if you are average - five hours a day on your phone - start with 10% - 30 minutes behind your mower or clippers, and cut back to four and a half hours on the phone.

The power tool I do find useful is my string trimmer - it's electric, and now uses biodegradable string so I'm not flinging little bits of plastic all over the neighborhood every time I edge.

I enjoy doing my yardwork, but if you don't, or don't have time - the phone, I know - there are landscapers who will use all electric, or even hand tools if you ask. I put a list on KLCC's web site, and a link to the biodegradable trimmer line.

Don't pick up the the lawn clippings and you won't need to fertilize. Grass grows so well in Oregon that we can sell it to other states.

I'm John Fischer with Gardening Less Unsustainably.

Landscape Contractors Who Use Battery Powered Equipment

If you contact these contractors, be sure to request they use battery powered leaf blowers.

*ECO Electric Yard Maintenance and Gardening (420) 292-9952 ECO.ELECTRIC.CARES@gmail.com Rob and Lisa are the owners. They use only battery powered equipment.

*Natural Garden Service (5410 337-6026 naturalgardenservice100@gmail.com

Elaine Russell is the owner. They use only battery powered equipment.

*Eugene Lawn Rescue (541) 357-3231, (458) 239-1133 eugenelawnrescue@gmail.com Barry Constantino is the owner. They use only electric equipment on request.

* Pacific Landscape Maintenance (541) 514-3650 pdpond@gmail.com Peter Pond is the owner. They use only battery powered electric

equipment.

*Curb Appeal Concierge (541) 290-1591 curbappealconcierge@gmail.com Jordon Kelley. They use electric leaf blowers, edgers, and trimmers.

*Nathan’s Yard Maintenance (541) 515-1431 adairng@gmail.com Nathan Adair is the owner. They use only battery powered equipment.

*Cameron’s Landscaping (541) 915-6876

*Maidenhair Landscaping Services (541) 625-3106 maidenhairgardencare@gmail.com They use only electric equipment.

*Clean Air Lawn Care (888) 969-3669 moose@cleanairlawncare.com They use only electric equipment

*Simon’s Yard Care (541) 870-5179. Simon works for four families on Vine Maple Street and South Ridge. He currently uses battery powered leaf blowers supplied by the homeowners.

*Back to the Roots Landscaping (541) 543-1264 backtotherootslandscape@gmail.com Bruce Kreitzberg is the owner. They own battery powered leaf blowers, edgers and trimmers and are transitioning away from gas powered leaf blowers.

*Biodegradable trimmer line