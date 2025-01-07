Doug Anders favorite jazz records of 2024

It’s a good thing that 2024 offered many fine jazz recordings to take refuge in as a counterbalance to all the whacky things that happened in politics and the headlines in general over the past year. Doug’s favorite Jazz albums for 2024 (aka Doug’s Delightful Dozen - DDD24) are presented for your suggested listening pleasure as follows:

1. Jihee Heo - Flow (OA2)

2. Charles Lloyd - The Sky Will Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note Records)

3. Roger Kellaway - Live At Mezzrow (Cellar Music Group)

4. Joel Ross - Nublues (Blue Note Records)

5. Wolff, Clark, and Dorsey - A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue 1)

6. Hendrik Meurkens - The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar Music Group)

7. Jun Iida - Evergreen (OA2)

8. Russell Haight - Go Forth (OA2)

9. Amanda Gardier - Auteur: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson (self-released https://www.agardier.com/)

10. Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer - But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue Records)

11. Karrin Allyson - A Kiss for Brazil (Origin Records)

12. Halie Loren - Dreams Lost and Found (Justin Time Records)