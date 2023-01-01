Fridays, 1-3pm

Covering everything from the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday is the trusted source for news and entertaining stories about science. We started as a radio show, created in 1991 by host and executive producer Ira Flatow. Since then, we’ve grown into much more: we produce award-winning digital videos and publish original web content on everything from octopus camouflage to cooking on Mars. SciFri is brain fun, for curious people.

