Pro-choice rally in Eugene draws big crowds in protest of SCOTUS decision

Hundreds rallied in front of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday. They came to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. KLCC was there.

The honks of support at times drown out the chanting crowd. Many hoist signs with messages like “Keep your theology off my biology.”

Many at the pro-choice wore pink Planned Parenthood apparel and held signs.

54-year old Cheryl Ernst waves a coat hanger, a symbol of dangerous, pre-Roe abortions.

At the Planned Parenthood rally, Cherl Ernst and her daughter, Sinikka Edelen, carry coat hangers, a terrifying symbol of pre-Roe abortions that often resulted in death.

“We live in a society where now abortion is going to be illegal in a majority of the U.S," she said. "And we do not have universal health care, women are going to be forced to have children that they don’t necessarily want, we have an inadequate adoption system. This is not about abortion. This is about controlling women’s bodies and not giving women access to the health care that they need.”

Congressional candidate Val Hoyle told the raucous crowd when she heard the news of the SCOTUS decision Friday morning, she felt "gut punched."

Congressional candidate Val Hoyle warned that the dissolution of privacy rights won’t stop here. She said, Justice Clarence Thomas made it clear “they are going to come after gay marriage and birth control” next.