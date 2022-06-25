Pro-choice rally in Eugene draws big crowds in protest of SCOTUS decision
Hundreds rallied in front of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday. They came to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. KLCC was there.
The honks of support at times drown out the chanting crowd. Many hoist signs with messages like “Keep your theology off my biology.”
54-year old Cheryl Ernst waves a coat hanger, a symbol of dangerous, pre-Roe abortions.
“We live in a society where now abortion is going to be illegal in a majority of the U.S," she said. "And we do not have universal health care, women are going to be forced to have children that they don’t necessarily want, we have an inadequate adoption system. This is not about abortion. This is about controlling women’s bodies and not giving women access to the health care that they need.”
Congressional candidate Val Hoyle warned that the dissolution of privacy rights won’t stop here. She said, Justice Clarence Thomas made it clear “they are going to come after gay marriage and birth control” next.