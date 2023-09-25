© 2023 KLCC

Jury rules in favor of bullied non-binary student vs. Albany Public Schools

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM PDT
Close-up on the front of an old elementary school building
Greater Albany Public Schools
Albany's Oak Grove Elementary School was replaced in 2019. This is how the school's entrance looked when Onaly-Kelsey attended.

A federal jury in Eugene has ruled in favor of a non-binary student in a discrimination case against Greater Albany Public Schools.

Attorneys for Lior Onaly-Kelsey argued that bullying happened over a number of years at Oak Grove Elementary school, that school officials were aware of it, but did not intervene, and they therefore violated the U.S. Constitution, Title IX, and Oregon law.

Lead attorney Caitlin Mitchell of Johnson, Johnson, Lucas and Middleton of Eugene said the bullying became so severe that Onaly-Kelsey was able to get an emergency transfer to Corvallis schools. Mitchell said the plaintiff, now 15, wanted to file the case when they were 11.

“Their mom supported them," said Mitchell, "but it was really coming from Lior, wanting to try and do everything they could to make sure that this didn’t happen to other kids. And the hope is, that based on this verdict and what it stands for, that the school district will change and that school will become a safer place for LGBTQ kids in that district.”

Mitchell added she thought the verdict sends a strong message to school districts across Oregon that they need to follow federal and state laws that prohibits discrimination based on gender.

Onaly-Kelsey was awarded $317,353.

Defense attorneys in the case have not responded to a request for comment.

LGBTQgender discriminationGreater Albany Public Schools
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards