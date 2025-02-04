© 2025 KLCC

Eugene church passes resolution to offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published February 4, 2025 at 4:56 PM PST
The front of the First United Methodist Church
Sajina Shrestha
/
KLCC
Eugene's First United Methodist Church has approved a resolution to provide "sanctuary" to undocumented immigrants.

The First United Methodist Church of Eugene is promising to shelter immigrants, refugees, and migrants facing immigration enforcement. The resolution comes soon after President Donald Trump lifted a ban barring immigration officials from entering places that have typically been considered off-limits to federal agents, such as schools, hospitals and churches.

First United Methodist Pastor Ryan Scott said his congregation’s response is in line with their faith and beliefs.

“We don't want to just be a church that sits in the pews and listens to sermons and sings hymns on Sunday,” said Scott. “That faith is so much more than that. It's about caring for one another and building a resilient community.”

Currently, the resolution is still in its early stages.

“We have questions that we need to answer for ourselves,” Scott said. “How many people could we host? What policies and procedures do we need to have in place to make sure that we're protected and we're doing the best work that we can for the immigrants that we're serving?”

The church is currently working with local partners to create an action plan based on their resolution.
Tags
Social Justice First United MethodistDonald Trumpimmigration
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
