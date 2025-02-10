Organizers fear Trump’s ban on gender-affirming care could see effects on the state level

Transgender organizers in Eugene fear that President Trump’s federal attacks on gender-affirming care could ripple down to the local level.

Gender-affirming care in Eugene is already hard to access at times. People seeking care are often met with long wait times and providers who reserve the right to deny care.

According to Emz Avalos, the interim executive director at Transponder , many in the community often go outside of town to receive care.

“A lot of folks are finding themselves traveling all the way to Portland just to start establishing that care with their physician,” said Avalos. “And it is difficult because our population also doesn't have that many resources for us to be traveling to Portland every month”

To add on, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January halting federal funding supporting trans healthcare for youth under 19. Avalos fears this federal ban might have local ramifications.

For example, testosterone—often used in hormone replacement therapy and prescribed by providers—is a level III federal controlled substance . Local providers can prescribe the hormone, but do not regulate it.

Avalos said this complicated web is why there needs to be an eye on both federal and state law.

“We still need to keep close attention to what is going in our state legislation,” said Avalos. “That way, we are able to understand or take action and call our representatives and ask them to not pass this law.”