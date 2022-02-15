© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

World Champs visitors snap up Eugene / Springfield beds

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM PST
Gordon Hotel
Brian Bull
/
KLCC

Eugene will host the world’s best track and field athletes for 10 days in July. Finding enough beds for everyone coming to the World Athletics Championships is a feat in itself.

Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said most local hotel rooms are booked solid from July 15th to 24th. He told KLCC athletes will stay in a “village” on campus and, “I think a lot of the officials, all of the coaches, the sponsors, those folks are pretty well taken care of. It’s really probably the fans that are coming to the area that will be purchasing tickets and then looking for housing. Those folks are going to be looking for alternatives, probably looking outside the area.”

Vobora said 45 minutes travel time isn’t a stretch for sports fans, and they'll set up shuttles from nearby cities.

Travel Lane County is also making temporary RV villages, working with members of local Rotary clubs to host officials, and encouraging locals to rent out their homes or a room.

2022 World Athletics Championships
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
