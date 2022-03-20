Ducks out of NCAA Tournament after loss in double OT

Fifth seeded Oregon was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament Saturday, after a double overtime, 73-70 loss to No. 12 Belmont. This was the first double overtime in the NCAA tournament since 2013.

The first overtime came after a three-pointer by Tahina Paopao tied the game with 7 seconds left. The Ducks took an early lead in the first overtime and were up 63-58 with 1:35 left before the Bruins went on a 6-1 run to tie it up at 64 and force a second overtime.

Oregon (20-12) led by as much as 4 in the second overtime but Belmont scored on each of its last three possessions. The Ducks didn’t score in the final two minutes.

Nyara Sabally had 31 points and 12 rebounds, notching her third double-double in three postseason games this year. Sabally set a school record for blocked shots in an NCAA Tournament game with seven, and she tied the Oregon record for points in an NCAA Tournament game set by Sabrina Ionescu in 2019.

Paopao added 18 points in her NCAA Tournament debut.

Copyright 2021, KLCC