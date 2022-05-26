© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

The Prefontaine Classic features world record attempts ... including in Duck, Duck, Goose

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT
hayward_sunset.jpeg
Karen Richards
/
KLCC

The 47th Prefontaine Classic is at Hayward Field in Eugene Friday and Saturday, with chances for world records and making a World Championships team.

Friday night’s races include international superstars going for world records in the women’s two-mile and the men’s and women’s 5K. The U.S. will also field its best 10K runners, to choose the World Championships team for this summer. Portland’s Grant Fisher finished fifth in the 10K at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, “You know, I grew up watching YouTube videos of people racing here, and had NCAAs here, PAC 12s here, U.S. champs here, trials. It’s always energizing to have a crowd where every time you come around they’re clapping, they’re stomping. They’re paying attention and they know what they’re watching… which is fun.”

Saturday features Diamond League athletes in 14 events from the women’s 100 meters to the men’s pole vault. Several locals will race the Bowerman mile, including Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare.

Track Town USA CEO Michael Reilly said they’ve added several fan friendly features to Friday’s schedule. Younger attendees will be able to sit in “lane zero” on the infield, where there will also be a DJ. And after Friday’s races, everyone’s invited down to the track to try to set a world record in Duck, Duck, Goose.

Grant Fisher
YouTube screenshot
Grant Fisher answers questions at Thursday's news conference

Tags

Sports Prefontaine ClassicMichael ReillyGrant Fisher
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards