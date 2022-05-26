The Prefontaine Classic features world record attempts ... including in Duck, Duck, Goose

The 47th Prefontaine Classic is at Hayward Field in Eugene Friday and Saturday, with chances for world records and making a World Championships team.

Friday night’s races include international superstars going for world records in the women’s two-mile and the men’s and women’s 5K. The U.S. will also field its best 10K runners, to choose the World Championships team for this summer. Portland’s Grant Fisher finished fifth in the 10K at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, “You know, I grew up watching YouTube videos of people racing here, and had NCAAs here, PAC 12s here, U.S. champs here, trials. It’s always energizing to have a crowd where every time you come around they’re clapping, they’re stomping. They’re paying attention and they know what they’re watching… which is fun.”

Saturday features Diamond League athletes in 14 events from the women’s 100 meters to the men’s pole vault. Several locals will race the Bowerman mile, including Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare.

Track Town USA CEO Michael Reilly said they’ve added several fan friendly features to Friday’s schedule. Younger attendees will be able to sit in “lane zero” on the infield, where there will also be a DJ. And after Friday’s races, everyone’s invited down to the track to try to set a world record in Duck, Duck, Goose.