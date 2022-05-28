© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Prefontaine Classic acts as a pre-view for World Champs

Published May 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT
Faith Kipyegon

Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene was a bit blustery with periods of rain, but that didn’t dampen the performances. Many athletes viewed the competition as a preview for the World Championships track and field meet at Hayward Field this summer.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won the gold medal at the Tokyo and Rio games in the 1500 meters. She bested the field on Saturday in that distance as well, setting a Prefontaine record and running the fastest time ever on U.S. soil.

After her win, Kipyegon said, “Actually it was a really good race today. I was not expecting such a quick time, but I’m really happy about the time, the meeting record. It was a little bit windy today and some rain, but I ran good, I made it, and I ran a meeting record with a surprise.”

Kipyegon said her training is focused on the World Championships, which takes place at Hayward Field from July 15th to 24th.

Pre Classic
Karen Richards
The weather was unsettled at Saturday's Pre Classic

