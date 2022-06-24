Eugene translation service targets international visitors

As the World Athletics Championships approach, a new interpretation service is targeting international visitors.

The Global Seal Experience seeks to connect its users with volunteer interpreters and multilingual businesses in Eugene. It will include an app with chat functionality and in-person support at key locations.

Amira Fahoum is the Director of Marketing for Avant Assessment, which partnered with the Global Seal of Biliteracy for this project.

“Language is such a connector between people. And so what better way to connect with these international visitors than through language?”

Organizers have already recruited over 200 volunteers, but there are gaps in African, Indian and East Asian languages. Applicants can take an online assessment for certification.

Fahoum said that by providing strong resources for visitors, Eugene can ensure that international events and their economic benefits return.

The Global Seal Experience is aiming for a July 12 launch.

