Oregon Ducks appoint new head track coach

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
Hayward Field
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Jerry Schumacher will join the ranks of Bill Hayward, pictured here on the back of the new media screen at Hayward Field.

The University of Oregon announced today (Monday) that Jerry Schumacher has been named the next head coach of track and field and cross country. Schumacher has coached the Beaverton-based professional Nike Bowerman Track Club the past 15 years.

Schumacher last coached collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, where he led the men’s distance teams from 1998 to 2008. He takes over for Robert Johnson, whose contract was not renewed at the end of June.

The Bowerman Track Club tweeted Schumacher will continue to coach that group, including distance runners Grant Fisher, Elise Cranny, and Karissa Schweizer, who’ve qualified for the World Championships, among others.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
