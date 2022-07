Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb died from a head injury Wednesday. He was 22-years-old.

On Wednesday afternoon, Webb fell at rock slides near Triangle Lake in Western Lane County. Paramedics responded to the scene but were unable to revive him. Officials believe the death was an accident.

Webb was born in Sacramento, California. He played tight-end for the Oregon Ducks starting in 2018 and was slated to return this fall.