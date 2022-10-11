High schoolers in Oregon may now benefit from "name, image, likeness" deals

Just over a year ago, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill giving NCAA athletes the right to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness, or “NIL.” On Monday, the Oregon School Activities Association voted to allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals.

So far, 18 states and the District of Columbia allow NIL compensation for high schoolers. OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in Monday’s meeting the group is trying to get ahead of it. “We know this is coming," he said. "We’ve seen it at the collegiate level, and from a state association standpoint we believe that it makes sense to provide some parameters around this, some guard rails so to speak.”

The policy states athletes may not be awarded for specific performances or achievements. Students may not use or wear school logos or insignias or use school facilities or equipment as part of NIL activities. Athletes are also not allowed to promote alcohol or cannabis products or political parties or candidates. Weber noted part of the benefit of adopting the rule is to be able to provide education to athletes and families about how to negotiate NIL deals.

The rule is effective immediately.

The wording of the rule is available on the last two pages of this document.