Ducks stop UCLA, Beavers down Colorado

Oregon college football fans had a great weekend as both U of O and OSU won decisively.

The Ducks brought UCLA’s undefeated season to an end, besting them 45-30 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon racked up the points early, and although the Bruins scored two touchdowns in the last quarter, they couldn’t make up the deficit.

Duck Quarterback Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers in front of the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen history. It was the 23rd consecutive win at home for the Ducks, which ties a school record. They travel to play at Cal next Saturday.

OSU made it three wins in a row yesterday, topping Colorado 42 to 9. Also for a third consecutive week, Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson started at quarterback, with Chance Nolan still out on concussion protocol. Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns, and the Beaver’s defense turned in another strong performance.

Oregon State became bowl eligible with the win. Next up after a bye week, OSU faces Washington for a Friday game November 4th.