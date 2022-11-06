Ducks make easy work of Buffs in Boulder

Oregon football continued its winning streak Saturday, cruising to an easy 49-10 win over Colorado in Boulder. This was the eighth straight win for the Ducks and moved them to 6-0 in Pac-12 play.

The Ducks (8-1) were 31 point favorites over the 1 and 7 Buffaloes heading into Saturday’s game, and they were able to take control of the scoreboard from the start.

The game saw several trick plays by the Ducks including offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. scoring on a 4-yard pass, and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard rush.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who was named the Pac-12's Offensive Player of the Week last Monday, even caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.

Nix went 20 for 24 with 274 yards, becoming just the second FBS player since 1996 with 2 passing TDs, 2 rushing TDs and a receiving TD in the same game.

Irving led the Ducks’ rushing game with 120 yards on 11 carries. Christian Gonzalez had two interceptions for the Ducks in what was his return to Boulder after transferring from Colorado to Oregon.

For the Buffs, quarterback J.T. Shrout was 17 of 34 for 247 yards.

Up Next: The Ducks return to Autzen Saturday, Nov. 12 to host Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12).