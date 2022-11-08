© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

Victory for all Oregon & Oregon State basketball teams on Monday

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published November 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM PST
ducks
@OregonWBB Twitter
/
Oregon Guard Te-Hina Paopao (12) had 15 points on Monday afternoon.

College basketball season has arrived. All Oregon and Oregon State’s teams began their seasons with wins on Monday.

N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory over Florida A&M. The Ducks are ranked to start the season for the 9th straight year.

Jordan Pope had 19 points, Dexter Akanno scored 18 and Oregon State overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa 73-70 in their season opener.

In Corvallis, Oregon State’s women beat Hawaii on Monday night in a tight game, 61-60.

And earlier Monday, the No. 20-ranked women of Oregon beat Northwestern in Eugene, 100-57.

Ducks basketballBeavers basketball
Anni Katz
Born and raised in Eugene, Anni started at KLCC in 2000 as a reporter and co-host of Northwest Passage. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Anni moved to New York City. She worked in education for several years before returning to her true love, journalism. Anni co-founded and co-hosted Dailysonic, a narrative-based news podcast. She interned at WNYC's On The Media, then becoming WNYC's assistant producer of Morning Edition.
