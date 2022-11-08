Victory for all Oregon & Oregon State basketball teams on Monday

College basketball season has arrived. All Oregon and Oregon State’s teams began their seasons with wins on Monday.

N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory over Florida A&M. The Ducks are ranked to start the season for the 9th straight year.

Jordan Pope had 19 points, Dexter Akanno scored 18 and Oregon State overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa 73-70 in their season opener.

In Corvallis, Oregon State’s women beat Hawaii on Monday night in a tight game, 61-60.

And earlier Monday, the No. 20-ranked women of Oregon beat Northwestern in Eugene, 100-57.